SLR Honda Announces 2020 Off-Road Program

San Diego, CA - January 13, 2020 – With an all-out reign against the off-road competition, SLR Honda announces Trevor Stewart and Cole Martinez will be joining the team as pro class riders alongside seasoned pro 2 class rider, Tallon Lafountaine. Representing American Honda for the 2020 season, SLR Honda team riders will be racing the NGPC and WORCS series.

Stewart recently wrapped up his second straight NGPC crown in 2019 on JCR Honda and is ready to return and defend his title with the SLR Honda team this season aboard the CRF450RX. This 22-year old is arguably the one to watch out for as he dominated last year's NGPC series and continues to rack up his victories at each race.

Martinez, a former supercross racer, will also join the team as a pro class rider. With a strong finish on the podium at the last round of the 2019 NGPC series, he is determined to prove his talent in off-road racing this season. Martinez is ready to take on the NGPC and WORCS series races this year.

Bringing experience and consistency, Lafountaine is returning as a pro 2 class WORCS and NGPC rider for SLR Honda. This isn’t his first stint with the team and with a solid resume, his re-sign was greatly anticipated.

With a renewed contract and continued support from American Honda, the team is thrilled to represent the Ride Red program this year alongside their title sponsor, Monster Energy. Skechers Shoes and Twisted Development will be expanding their support into the team as new sponsors and added agreements from STI Tires, Lava Propane, San Diego Powerhouse and Factory Showa are in place for the 2020 season.

Thank you to all of our continued support including Fly Racing, Maxima, Pro Filter, ODI Grips, Baja Bound Insurance, Coast Powder Coating, Pro Circuit, Works Connection, Nuetech Nitro Mousse, Hinson Racing, Split Designs, MotoSeat, IMS Products, Acerbis, Precision Racing, Billet Racing, DID Chain, and Hurly Parts.

More info to be released at a later date in regards to the SCORE International series and others that SLR Honda will be attending.





ABOUT SLR HONDA

SLR Honda is a professional off-road race team owned by Mark Samuels and based out of Yucca Valley, California. The team consists of riders who will be competing in select desert races in this 2020 season. For more information on SLR Honda, please visit the website of www.slrhonda.com.