SKDA Increases Support Across US Moto Scene For 2020.

Due to the success of their recent expansion in the USA, SKDA is increasing their support & budgets here in the US dirt bike scene for 2020. SKDA (a custom moto graphics company founded in Australia) setup their USA sales office in New York, back in August of 2018. They have since gained plenty of traction in the US scene, and have reciprocated with plenty of support back to the riders and industry here. For 2019 SKDA was involved with Club MX and their programs, supplying graphics and financial support to their race team. They also did some work supporting pro riders Broc Tickle & Nick Schmidt, as well as a list of junior and amateur riders across the country.

SKDA director Sam Morton talks about their US expansion to this point.

“It has been an incredible year for our company here in the USA. The support we have received from our US based customers, aswell as industry heavyweights, has been fantastic. We have done all we can to get involved in the scene here, and want to continue doing more and more into 2020 and beyond.“

SKDA is going another level deeper in 2020, and vastly increasing their support of the scene. Sam goes on;

“For 2020 we are going to do a lot more here. We have started by adding further support to our current deals. For the AMA Supercross, we have Broc Tickle & Club MX, both of whom we worked with in 2019, that will be receiving both financial and product support from us. We are also going to be backing the new Penrite Honda Racing Team who plan to compete in the upcoming AMA supercross season. Nick Schmidt who is also doing selected rounds of the SX championship, will continue to fly the flag for us, as he enters his third year of working with us.A few of these deals will also carry into the Motocross season, as we want to do all we can to help these riders and teams.”

Sam also mentioned that they are going to support some riders in the GNCC Championship, aswell as some amateur/junior competitions - but with many of these deals still being finalized, riders are yet to be named.Sam talked to us about how they looked elsewhere in the industry for areas they could support, other then just rider sponsorship;

“We know that racing is expensive for the riders, which is why we have done work to sign and support racers. However, the industry goes a lot wider then just the racer – We wanted to support elsewhere, to help the scene continue to grow.There are many media mediums now days, in the form of news and forums websites like Vital, aswell as the podcast shows that are popping up, and even the individual photographers – They all need support of companies like ours, to put together the articles, information, and imagery that the entire industry absorbs every day. We wanted to do more in this space, so for 2020 we have doubled our budget in this area. This should mean that the industry will see more of our logo, whilst we do our bit to support the media in the moto community.”

Lastly, Sam wanted to mention the work they have been doing with other moto-related companies here in the US: “

Teaming up with other companies is a pretty special thing for us. We are moto riders and moto fans, just like all of our customers – so the opportunity to work with industry leading companies is literally a dream come true for us. The SEE SEE Motorcycles collab is something we have been working on for around 12 months now. It was released to the public back in September, and has been super well received. We have also jumped on board with a bunch of bike build projects from other companies recently. We did the graphics & seat cover for one of Roland Sands personal bikes, and the same for a recent Husqvarna build with Donny from FMF. Beyond this we have done a bunch of design work with multiple companies, all of which has been an absolute pleasure. As I said, this stuff is all a dream come true for us – We cannot wait to see what 2020 holds.”