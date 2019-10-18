SCOTT Sports Presents the New Fury Goggle

October 18th, 2019 – SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of the latest addition to our goggle line-up, the Fury goggle.

The SCOTT Fury goggle is sure to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision.

The Fury goggle is available with both standard and Light Sensitive lens options. You can view the accessories for both options here.





You can watch the Fury goggle product video below:





FURY GOGGLE KEY FEATURES:

Massive Field of Vision

Lens Lock System

WFS 50 Roll Off System

The SCOTT Fury goggle will be used for the first time by SCOTT team athletes at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, so keep an eye out for the riders racing in this awesome new goggle at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

