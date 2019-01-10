Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Romain Febvre Signs with Monster Energy Kawasaki MXGP 2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 102 13 671 279 666 7154 100 6

GD2
10/1/2019 1:54 PM

Romain Febvre Signs with Monster Energy Kawasaki MXGP

October 1st, 2019 – Monster Energy Kawasaki announced today that they have signed Romain Febvre to a deal that will see him contend the MXGP World Championship for two years with the team. He will join Clement Desalle on the team. Look for more images to come of Romain on the bike once he is fully healthy. 

Romain Febvre: "I'm proud and happy to announce you that I’m joining the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team for the next two years. I’m still healing from my leg injury, waiting to be good to go! I already want to ride so bad with my new bike."

Related: Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP MXGP Romain Febvre
Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP MXGP Romain Febvre
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest