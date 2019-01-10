Romain Febvre Signs with Monster Energy Kawasaki MXGP

October 1st, 2019 – Monster Energy Kawasaki announced today that they have signed Romain Febvre to a deal that will see him contend the MXGP World Championship for two years with the team. He will join Clement Desalle on the team. Look for more images to come of Romain on the bike once he is fully healthy.

Romain Febvre: "I'm proud and happy to announce you that I’m joining the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team for the next two years. I’m still healing from my leg injury, waiting to be good to go! I already want to ride so bad with my new bike."