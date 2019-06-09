Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Extends Contract with Colton Haaker

September 5th, 2019 – Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce that Colton Haaker has signed a two-year contract extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, with the 29-year-old set to remain with the team through to the end of the 2021 season. Haaker will continue to focus on the AMA Endurocross series and US Hard Enduro events.

In Colton’s four full years with the team, he has earned an impressive number of championship titles across an extensive range of enduro events, both in the United States and worldwide. Haaker will continue to contest the AMA Endurocross series, US Hard Enduro events, and other selected international races.

Tim Weigand – Team Manager: “Watching Colton develop into a multiple world championship winning rider over the last several years has been a privilege. His talent and determination make him a front-runner for any race series. We are happy to have Colton continue his journey with our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna family.”

Colton Haaker: “It is incredible to be with the team for another two years. I started with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna four years ago with no titles and since then I have earned five! We have set out new goals for the upcoming years and I hope to continue our winning ways.”