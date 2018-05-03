Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Ride Engineering 2018 RM-Z450 Bike Build and Set Up Tips 1

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 21 10 671 340 447 5587 69 4

GD2
3/5/2018 9:20 PM

Ride Engineering 2018 RM-Z450 Bike Build and Set Up Tips

March 6th, 2018 - Check out all the modifications we made to new 2018 RMZ450 to get the bike competitive with the other 450s in class for motocross and off-road riding. See what Gary Sutherlin (2017 WORCS champ) and Carlen Gardner (supercross rider) have to say about our build as they compare it to the stock bike.  

Video link: ride-engineering.com/videos

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption


Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest