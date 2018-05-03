Ride Engineering 2018 RM-Z450 Bike Build and Set Up Tips

- Home
March 6th, 2018 - Check out all the modifications we made to new 2018 RMZ450 to get the bike competitive with the other 450s in class for motocross and off-road riding. See what Gary Sutherlin (2017 WORCS champ) and Carlen Gardner (supercross rider) have to say about our build as they compare it to the stock bike.
SidewayzMike
3/6/2018 8:55 AM
gary Sutherland gonna kick their asses on a zook this year