Ride Engineering 2018 RM-Z450 Bike Build and Set Up Tips

March 6th, 2018 - Check out all the modifications we made to new 2018 RMZ450 to get the bike competitive with the other 450s in class for motocross and off-road riding. See what Gary Sutherlin (2017 WORCS champ) and Carlen Gardner (supercross rider) have to say about our build as they compare it to the stock bike.

Video link: ride-engineering.com/videos

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption



