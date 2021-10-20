Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Announces Aaron Plessinger for 2022 and 2023

Vital's Take: Another long-awaited announcement, Aaron Plessinger signs with Red Bull KTM for 2022 and beyond.

MURRIETA, Calif. – The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is pleased to announce the signing of fan favorite Aaron Plessinger to race aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships. Upon inking a two-year deal, Plessinger will remain with the team through the 2023 season with his much-anticipated debut taking place at the Anaheim SX opener on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California.

Plessinger enjoyed a successful run in the 250 cc division, including a 250MX Championship in 2018 and countless race-wins in both series. Since moving into the premier 450 cc division in 2019, the 25-year-old has slated numerous top-10 finishes, along with one career top-five, and he is READY TO RACE onto the podium with an all-new program behind him in 2022.

Training with world-renown SX/MX trainer Aldon Baker at the elite Baker’s Factory compound in Florida, Plessinger will also work alongside mechanic Jade Dungey, who re-joins the Red Bull KTM squad for his first season together with AP.

Aaron Plessinger:

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to join Red Bull KTM and work alongside everyone associated with the factory team effort. To be honest, I’m pretty excited to bring a new vibe to the team. I rode KTMs a lot as a kid, so I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots and having some fun but this time on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Getting to train at Baker’s Factory with Aldon Baker, who has helped shape the careers of many champions over the years, is an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up. Hopefully I can push my fitness to new limits and better hone in my racing techniques by training alongside all the other top riders there.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“Aaron’s depth of talent has been on our radar for years but he has really come into his own more recently and lucky for us, during a time when we were in a position to bring him on-board for 2022. We were excited that during contract negotiations, he expressed interest in being a part of the full training program – a program we have worked very hard on for many years – and felt he would really benefit from it at this stage in his career. The gains he has already made not just on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, but also meshing with the team and his mechanic, Jade Dungey, should keep the crew smiling, and on their toes, year-round. Aaron is a real character and a welcomed addition to our 2022 rider lineup.”

The 2022 AMA Supercross Championship kicks off on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California. For more information on KTM and its riders, please visit www.ktm.com/us.