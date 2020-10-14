Click here to watch Red Bull Imagination: Episode One | The Course Build

Red Bull Imagination To Drive The Evolution Of Freeride Motocross With Competitive New Platform

The rolling hills and open prairie of the American Midwest are set to serve as the blank canvas for a watershed freeride motocross course pulled directly from the mind of Tyler Bereman and made reality by Jason Baker of Dream Traxx.

Structured as a four-day freeride event, Red Bull Imagination seeks to progress the sport while keeping intact its guiding principle – the creative freedom to showcase a rider’s unique style. The event will follow a “three-day session riding and one day competition” format and will feature some of the top professional motocross riders in the world.

Nestled in the Great Plains of Kansas/Missouri, the “secret” event location will draw heavily from the structure of slopestyle sports including snowboarding and mountain biking, introducing a new type of freeride competition. Almost completely constructed of dirt and carved into two sides of a rolling hill, the course will allow riders the freedom to transfer in and out of the main lines and will incorporate more than just the requisite big “freeride jumps.” Planned features include:

Quarterpipe – a personal favorite for Tyler and the only non-dirt part the course

Big Dawg Jumps – high speed jumps 150’ long40’

Container – can be used as a funbox or wallride

Shark Fin transfers - in and out of berm options for stylistic freedom

Wildcard Rhythm Section – allows for a showcase of personal style

Attending riders include some of freeride’s very best – from throttle technicians to those that excel at massive desert jumps. The list of confirmed riders is as follows:

8x X Games medalist Tyler Bereman

8x X Games medalist Colby Raha

Former AMA Supercross/motocross racer Cole Seely

3x X Games medalist Tom Parsons

4x X Games medalist and World Record Holder Vicki Golden

AMA Supercross/Motocross, flat track and hard enduro rider Ryan Sipes

The three-day session riding will be followed by a single day competition where each rider will have three five-minute windows to showcase their talent in crafting the perfect line. A panel of legendary judges including Ronnie Renner, Jeremy ‘Twitch’ Stenberg and Steve Haughelstine will score the riders on more than just the number of tricks on their run – the specific judging criteria will be decided on-site at the event when the judges convene. And while the official competition categories have yet to be determined, there are guaranteed to be no style restrictions or limitations in place.

Click here to watch Red Bull Imagination: Episode One | The Course Build