RJ Hampshire Signs Two-Year Deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

October 1st, 2019 – The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce the two-year signing of RJ Hampshire to compete in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships through the 2021 race season.

The Florida native has captured three 250SX podiums since his professional debut in 2014, as well as his first-career overall victory at the 2017 MXGP of USA in the MX2 class. Most recently, Hampshire finished fourth overall in both the AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship and AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship and he looks to build upon that success next season.

RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team: “Big changes for me this offseason, which brings a lot of excitement and motivation. Everyone’s been awesome and I’m very impressed with the Husqvarna FC 250, the bike seems to fit my riding style well and I am very thankful for this opportunity! The expectations are high for myself and the team, we are looking forward to this fresh start!”

Bobby Hewitt, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’re looking forward to working with RJ for the next two seasons. He is an experienced rider with great potential and we expect a bright future with him and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.”



