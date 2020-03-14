REC MX master cylinder guards now available for 2019-2020 Kawasaki KX450 and Honda Models

REC MX Master Cylinder Guards now available for 2019-2020 Kawasaki KX450, 2007-2020 Honda CRF250R, 2007-2020 CRF450R, 2017-2020 CRF450RX, 2019-2020 CRF250RX

Features:

3D printed MFJ Nylon versions available now and PA11 Carbon Fiber versions coming soon

Attaches with foam tape and cable ties (included)

Made in the USA

Used and race tested by professional riders like Tyler Bowers, AJ Catanzaro, Deven Raper, and Cade Clason

Suggested Retail $11.95-17.95 Nylon versions ($38.95-44.95 Carbon Fiber versions)

More info at recmx.com

