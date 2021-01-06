REC MX Kawasaki billet aluminum seat nuts now available for 2021 KX250 2019-21 KX450













REC MX Kawasaki billet aluminum seat nuts now available for the Kawasaki 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450.



Kawasaki owners tired of your seat nuts falling out on the floor when putting your seat on? Our new billet aluminum seat nuts don’t fall out like the OEM nuts and are almost twice as light! Available now in black anodized finish and silver/ clear anodized finish.



The seat nuts are CNC machined from 6061 T6 aluminum and made in the USA. These seat nuts are currently used in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship by Alex Ray, Justin Rodbell, Jeremy Smith, Deven Raper, and Jordan Jarvis. Michael Medina (Alex Ray’s mechanic) said “I got the seat nuts and used them and they work great!” Tested and used by Keefer Inc Testing.



Suggested retail $29.95 a set



For more info please visit recmx.com



