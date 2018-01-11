ProTaper Announces Opening of 2019 Sponsorship Season

Irvine, CA - November 1, 2018 – ProTaper is pleased to announce the opening of our 2019 sponsorship season. Now is your chance to become part of our U.S. Rider Support Program and join the growing number of riders around the world who use and trust ProTaper products! From November 1st—November 30th, 2018, ProTaper will be accepting resumes for the 2019 season. U.S. racers of all abilities and disciplines are encouraged to apply. If you race motocross, Supercross, flat track, ATVs, or off-road, and can represent ProTaper in a positive manner on and off the track, we’re looking for you!

To be considered for the 2019 ProTaper Rider Support Program, please apply using one of the below methods:

- New: Submit a digital application using the all-new process on the ProTaper website at: www.protaper.com/rider-support

- Submit a digital application through MXSponsor at: www.mxsponsor.com/companies/pro-taper

- To check out the entire collection of ProTaper’s race-proven products, visit www.protaper.com.

For further information on ProTaper’s 2019 Rider Support Program, visit www.protaper.com/rider-support or contact us at ridersupport@protaper.com.

Note: We only accept sponsorship applications from racers within the United States.

Thank you for being a fan of the brand and part of the ProTaper Team!

About ProTaper: Founded in 1991, ProTaper revolutionized the motorcycle industry with the introduction of the 1⅛" taperwall handlebar. Now offering a full line of quality product that includes everything from handlebars, grips, and sprockets to brake pads, clutch perches, and footpegs, it is constantly evolving and pushing innovation to the next level. Year after year, ProTaper continues to dominate the off-road motorcycle industry. Its products are trusted not only by factory race teams like Geico Honda, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, and Autotrader JGR Suzuki, but also by weekend warriors looking for the highest performing, longest lasting products on the market. ProTaper stands for unsurpassed quality and a perpetual commitment to excellence. For more information about ProTaper, visit www.protaper.com.