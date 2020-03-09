Polisport Releases New Silencer Protector Part

September 3rd, 2020 – The Polisport Silencer Protector is a new Performance Part that will excel at protecting your silencer from impacts and falls. This new and innovative part is produced with a blend of silicone and metal, it’s easily installed without the need of mounting hardware. The installation is easily made by stretching the silicone around the silencer; the strength and grip of the material will hold it in place.

The thick plastic part will shield the silencer from falls and impacts, avoiding direct contact between the silencer and (the) rocks.

Polisport’s Silencer Protector is available in 2 different sizes to perfectly adjust to your silencer and, metal incorporation gives the part a premium and high-Tech finish.

Features:

- Blend of silicone and stainless steel to enhance protection

- Thick plastic part for better protection

- Protects silencer against impacts and falls

- Adjustable material to fit different circumference silencers

- No tools needed to install

- Lightweight stainless steel

- Resistant to high temperatures

- Available in 2 different sizes to perfectly adjust to your silencer

You can check it out by clicking here: Polisport.com