Polisport Releases New Replica and Special Plastics for 2019 KTM SX/SX-F/XC/XC-F Models

October 29th, 2018 – Polisport releases new replica plastics for KTM SX/SX-F/XC/XC-F 2019 models. The parts will be available in plastic kit and separately in OEM color, Black and White.

All the parts are produced with Polisport’s high standards, to match the quality, durability, and glossiness of the OEM parts from stock bikes.

You can check out photos and details of the plastics below, and you can view them on Polisport.com.





Also, Polisport releases new special and exclusive colors for the KTM SX/SX-F/XC/XC-F 2019 models. Now, the MX Kit for these models is available in Clear, Flo Yellow, Flo Orange, and Nardo-Grey. All replica parts are available separately*. With these colors in Polisport’s Special Colors line, riders will be able to make their bike shine and customize their graphics to stand out from the crowd.

Give your bike a sleek, stylish and totally different look with this new plastics color.

*The Flo-Orange, Flo-Yellow, and Nardo-Grey kits will also include the fork protections.



