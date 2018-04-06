Polisport Releases Honda CR125/250 MX Restyling Kit

June 4th, 2018 – Polisport releases the new CR restyling kit. With this MX plastics kit, which also includes the airbox, you'll be able to completely update the looks of your CR, from 2002 onward, to look like the new models.

Below, you can find pictures of bikes sporting the new restyling kit. You can purchase it for your bike here.

