Polisport Releases Honda CR125/250 MX Restyling Kit

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Update the look of your older Honda.
June 4th, 2018 – Polisport releases the new CR restyling kit. With this MX plastics kit, which also includes the airbox, you'll be able to completely update the looks of your CR, from 2002 onward, to look like the new models.
Below, you can find pictures of bikes sporting the new restyling kit. You can purchase it for your bike here.
Click photo to change size and caption
ginger969
6/4/2018 5:04 PM
hmmph...I think my bike build looked better...
macz400
6/4/2018 3:57 PM
Am I the only one that thinks the original CR plastics looks way better than the new replica junk?
mxracer71
6/4/2018 3:54 PM
wish they would make it or the 2000-2001 cr since that bike is much better then the 02-07 bike
queen of spodes
6/4/2018 2:16 PM
Wish they would offer a restyle kit for the last gen KX two stroke.