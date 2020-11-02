Toggle
Polisport - New Graphic Guards Protector 4

GD2
2/11/2020 10:54 AM

Polisport - New Graphic Guards Protector

February 11th, 2020 – Polisport releases a new PERFORMANCE PART, the Graphic Guards Protector. These translucent plastic protectors will mount on the side panels to avoid graphics from peeling away easily. There won’t be direct contact between the boot and the graphics and this will increase the lifespan of your Graphics.

The parts are made in highly resistant plastic, that will endure wear and abrasion. It’s also easy to install with only 1-point mount.

The Graphics Guards Protector will be available for selected models of Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, KTM and Husqvarna. Polisport.com

