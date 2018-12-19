Polisport Introduces New Special Color - Nardo Grey

Vital MX: Call it what you want; slate, charcoal, stone… or Nardo (?). We’ve seen this non-metallic grey color pop up all over the motocross world. Now, with this kit, your whole bike can be greyed-out.

Polisport Press Release

Polisport releases the CRF250R/450R MX Kit in the new special color - Nardo Grey. The Nardo Grey kits will also include the fork protections. With this new color in Polisport’s Special Colors line, riders will be able to make their bike shine and customize their graphics to stand out from the crowd.

Give your bike a sleek, stylish and totally different look with this new plastics color.

The Nardo Grey kits will also include the fork protections and will be available for some selected Brands and Models. Now, this special color kit is also available for the YZ450F(18-19) / YZ250F(19) models.

Polisport releases new special and exclusive colors for the KTM SX/SX-F/XC/XC-F 2019 models. Now, the MX Kit for these models is available in Clear, Flo Yellow, Flo Orange, and Nardo-Grey. All replica parts are available separately*. With these colors in Polisport’s Special Colors line, riders will be able to make their bike shine and customize their graphics to stand out from the crowd.

