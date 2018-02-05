Phil Nicoletti to Race Select Rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for Autotrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing

Brea, CA (May 2, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is happy to announce that Phil Nicoletti will be contesting select 450 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this summer. The Cochecton, NY native will be filling in on the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450 while Justin Bogle heals from an upper arm injury sustained during the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Nicoletti has been with the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team since 2014. Determined and tough, the 29-year-old has earned 27 top-ten finishes in the 450 Nationals during his career, including three overall top-five finishes. Nicoletti will compete on a race-by-race basis until Justin Bogle returns to action.

“I’m happy to be able to ride the Suzuki RM-Z450 for the outdoors,” stated Nicoletti. “I want to redeem myself after missing most of the Nationals last year, and not having the chance to race the RM-Z450 to my full potential. I’m excited to ride the new chassis and continue my relationship with my friends on the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.”

Team manager Jeremy Albrecht is looking forward to continue working with Nicoletti. “I’m excited to have Phil continue with us for the start of the Nationals. He has the ability to make an impact on the RM-Z450. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will open at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, Calif.