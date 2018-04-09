Phil Nicoletti Signs with Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha

September 4, 2018 – Cochecton, New York’s Phil Nicoletti has signed with Team Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha to join Matt Goerke and Dillan Epstein in the upcoming four-round 450 Pro SX Tour segment of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series. Nicoletti has also been signed to campaign the entire 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series for the team.

Nicoletti, who resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, comes fresh off the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, with which he recorded a sixth-place overall finish in the AMA 450 Pro Motocross National Championship.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nicoletti was a successful amateur before turning pro in 2006. He competed as a privateer during his first few years in the 250 class. Until riding for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna this season, Nicoletti spent five years with Huntersville, North Carolina-based JGR Yamaha. Among his career highlights are more than 30 top-10 to top-3 motocross nationals finishes.

“Phil will be a great addition to the team. He’s a solid motocross and supercross rider and came through for Rockstar USA this summer and we took an interest in him. Due to our Rockstar partnership it was a no-brainer to sign him when the opportunity came up,” said Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team manager Steve Simms.

Nicoletti has very little racing experience in Canada – Walton Transcan GNC (2007); Montreal Supercross (2010) – and is virtually unknown here, something he is intent on changing.

“I’m really excited to have signed with Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha and looking forward to this new opportunity that will take me to Canada to race on a brand of bike I am very comfortable with,” Nicoletti said. “I haven’t seen much of the country and doing the nationals will allow me to experience what I have been told is a really beautiful place. I like new challenges and meeting new people, making new friends, racing new tracks. It keeps things interesting. We’ll see what happens but I definitely want to win some races in Canada.”

About Rockstar: Rockstar Energy Drink is designed for those who lead active lifestyles – from Athletes to Rockstars. Available in over 20 flavours at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries, Rockstar supports the Rockstar lifestyle across the globe through Action Sports, Motor Sports, and Live Music.

For more information visit: www.RockstarEnergy.com

Find us at: www.RockstarEnergy.ca ~ http://www.mxnationals.ca www.facebook.com/RockstarCanada ~ http://www.YouTube.com/Rockstar www.instagram.com/RockstarEnergyCanada ~ www.Twitter.com/RockstarEnergy