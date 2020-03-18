On Track School to Host Webinar About Online Learning

- Home
Join Andrea Leib, Director & Founder of On Track School, as she shares her experience of online learning and options that are available during school closures due to COVID-19.
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Mar 19, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM Pacific Time / 8:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkc-CvqjwqyDu9vn1tba-AlYSil9pBvw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
More information about On Track School can be found here.