Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

On Track School to Host Webinar About Online Learning

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 176 13 671 264 703 7576 101 6

GD2
3/18/2020 6:10 PM

On Track School to Host Webinar About Online Learning

Join Andrea Leib, Director & Founder of On Track School, as she shares her experience of online learning and options that are available during school closures due to COVID-19.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. 

When: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM Pacific Time / 8:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) 

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkc-CvqjwqyDu9vn1tba-AlYSil9pBvw 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

More information about On Track School can be found here.

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest