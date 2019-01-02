ODI Releases New EMIG Pro V2 Lock-On Grip

February 1, 2019 – The EMIG Pro Grip is finally here! October, 2013 the original EMIG V2 Lock-On Grip hit the market and has continued to grow and become a staple item in most retailers across the world. After the growth & popularity of the original EMIG Grip we realized that there were still a few checkboxes that needed to be checked off to take the EMIG Pro to the next level. With it's super "Soft" compound, raised diamond pattern surface, to its lateral traction waffles, and its raised JE logo perfectly placed to contour the curves of your palm for ultimate vibration dampening. The EMIG Pro Grip checks those boxes!!

EMIG PRO ODI V2 LOCK-ON GRIP SYSTEM DETAILS:

Designed by Jeff Emig. Developed and manufactured in-house at ODI Grips in Riverside, CA. This is the signature grip of 4-Time AMA National and Supercross Champion, Jeff Emig.

The EMIG PRO ODI V2 Lock-On Grip delivers PRO LEVEL CONTROL.

- Slim Tapered Profile

- Soft Pro Compound

- Raised Traction Ribs

- Pro Level Control





Made from our exclusive Pro Soft-Compound materials designed to absorb harsh impacts. Slim profile with offset padding conforms to palm to provide excellent impact dampening.

1. Raised center JE logo pattern conforms to palms, improves padding & reduces vibration.

2. Extra-soft, undercut independent ribs deliver lateral & rotational traction.

3. Alloy reinforced end caps provide extra durability against grip blowout.

4. ODI exclusive locking clutch-side collar attaches the grip providing 360° of Security.

- Each packaged with Five OE Spec Throttle-Cams included for most popular, modern 2-Stroke & 4-Stroke MX Bikes.





Available in-store and online now in 4 distinct colors;

- Black/White W/Bronze Clamp

- Blue/White W/Blue Clamp

- Red/White W/Bronze Clamp

- Graphite/Gray W/Silver Clamp





MSRP: $28.95





The EMIG Pro Grips are now available in your favorite retailers as well as www.odigrips.com





