ODI Introduces New Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips

ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips

- The New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips were designed by Motion Pro and are manufactured by ODI In California, USA. Made with ODI’s V2 Lock-On System, the New DirtControl V2 Lock-On Grips will come complete with 6 Snap-Cams to fit most modern full-size Motocross Bikes. ODI Throttle Cams A, B, C, D, J & M.

- Constructed of a durable Medium Density Compound

- New Web Pattern provides an ergonomic feel with excellent finger-tip traction

- Reverse Knurling delivers amazing traction to feel secure in wet or dry conditions

- Available in Black or Grey

- MSRP: $25.99

- ODIGrips.com

- The New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips were designed by Motion Pro and are manufactured by ODI In California, USA. Made in the USA by ODI Grips, the New DirtControl II Slip-On Grips are universal fit to any 7/8” Handlebars.

- MSRP: $12.99

- ODIGrips.com

