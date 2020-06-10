Nitro Circus Teams with Indigo Road Entertainment for 26 U.S. Stops in 2021

(Los Angeles, Oct. 6, 2020) - Action sports leaders Nitro Circus and fast-rising independent event promoter Indigo Road Entertainment are partnering to bring high-adrenaline fun back to U.S. fans next year. This forward-thinking alliance coincides with the expansion of Indigo Road’s touring division. “With ten years of concert promotion experience in ballparks we are well positioned to add Nitro Circus to our entertainment offerings and provide fans a first-class experience in venues across the United States,” says Denny Baxter, President of Indigo Road Entertainment. “IRE already has commitments for concerts with artists for 2021 and plans on announcing tours with a couple of major artists soon.”

Nitro Circus and Indigo Road are finalizing a comprehensive tour of outdoor venues across the country for 2021. The routing will cover the entire USA as well shows in Canada with the full itinerary to be announced later this year. In all, the trek will encompass 26 cities and will also expand into top state fairs and festivals, where Indigo Road has built considerable experience over the past decade. This news shifts Nitro Circus’ road work into high gear as the company will also perform dates originally scheduled for this year but which had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to collaborate with Indigo Road on our return to live touring. Their extensive network of venues and festivals across the country puts us in a great position as we look forward to a big year in 2021,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment - parent company of Nitro Circus. “After being sidelined for so many months, our athletes can’t wait to get back to doing what they love and put on spectacular shows for our North American fans.”

“Indigo Road is thrilled to partner with Nitro Circus as the exclusive promoter for their live events at ballparks and fair/festivals across the U.S.A.,” adds Denny Baxter. “For over a decade, Nitro Circus has electrified stadiums around the world with their mix of exciting high-flying action and family-friendly entertainment. We look forward to teaming up with them to help give American fans some much-needed high-adrenaline fun next year.”

In the seven months following the outbreak of COVID-19, action sports has been caught up in the same unprecedented situation affecting the greater live event industry. With tours postponed and competitions having to either cancel or take place in front of empty seats, athletes and brands have faced the same pressures impacting music artists and concert promoters.

It is a point of pride in action sports to come together to meet a challenge. In that spirit of solidarity Nitro Circus and Indigo Road are now moving forward, in consultation with venue representatives and local officials, to bring live entertainment back to U.S. fans next year. This endeavor also creates new opportunities for athletes, facilities and event staff, who have not been as active since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the ten years since launching its touring business Nitro Circus has gone on to perform on five continents, establishing itself as a major live event brand worldwide. From its North American debut in 2014, Nitro Circus has performed over 130 shows in stadiums, arenas and festivals with an exciting blend of action sports excitement, jaw-dropping stunts and hilarious fun. It all adds up to a unique package which captivates thrill-loving fans of all ages.

More details regarding Nitro Circus’ 2021 North American tour itinerary and on sale information to be announced soon.





About Nitro Circus

Driven by the incredible skills of action sports’ top athletes and the daring exploits of its bold daredevils, Nitro Circus creates electrifying live events and media content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010, Nitro Circus Live has since travelled across the planet, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely revolutionizing action sports competition and then raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 25 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is a global sports entertainment leader. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

Nitro Circus is now part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, alongside Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Superjacket Productions. Founded in January 2020, Thrill One unites industry-leading brands in action sports and thrill-based entertainment under one banner to form the world’s largest independent action sports operator and media company. Go to www.thrillone.com for more information.





About Indigo Road Entertainment

A premier, full-service concert promoter, focusing on minor league ballparks. IRE has produced countless artists and tours over the past decade. Founded by Denny Baxter, who has ownership in multiple ballparks in Michigan, IRE has built a solid reputation as the premier entertainment for the minor league venue network which has ballparks in over 180 markets across the United States.



