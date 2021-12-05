Nitro Circus Announces "You Got This" Tour Details

(Los Angeles, CA) – With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus announces the return of its explosive You Got This tour. The expanded trek, incorporating new shows promoted in partnership with Indigo Road Entertainment as well as rescheduled dates from Nitro’s 2020 run, has swelled to 27 shows in outdoor stadiums across North America with more to be announced. The excitement will sizzle from the kickoff in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Aug. 14 through stops in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Seattle – including a Canadian stopover – before the tour wraps Nov. 13.

Fans can be there live as Nitro Circus’ roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams, as well as skilled professionals in freestyle motocross (FMX), skate and more, brave the world’s largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour while on the moto side riders will send it 65-feet high. Nitro’s daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions! With no roof, there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible, never-seen-before tricks.





Ticket Information:

Tickets for newly announced shows promoted by Indigo Road Entertainment go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, May 21. To purchase tickets, visit NitroCircus.com.

Fans also have three opportunities to step to the front of the line and get the best seats in the house! Details regarding special pre-sales listed below:

Starting Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. (local time):

- Nitro Circus Daredevil Nation Fan Club pre-sale: Go to Daredevil-Nation.com to register.

- Pre-sale for ballpark season ticketholders: Go to NitroCircus.com to register.

Starting Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (local time):

- Indigo Road Entertainment pre-sale: Go to NitroCircus.com to register.

In select cities COVID-19 parameters have delayed on sale announcements temporarily. Tickets for these markets will go on sale by this summer. More information regarding these dates is coming soon.

SPECIAL INFORMATION FOR RESCHEDULED 2020 SHOWS

For rescheduled 2020 shows (marked with a * in the schedule below), all tickets from the previous dates will be honored at the rescheduled events. Additional tickets for these shows are available for purchase now at NitroCircus.com.

Tour Highlights:

Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’s Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”

Decorated U.S. BMX rider Kurtis Downs will push Williams to raise his game every night. In March, Downs stunned America competing in TBS’ “Go-Big Show,” ultimately battling his way to the finals during the national broadcast. Mountain bike pro, Nitro Circus contraptions king and professional fun-haver Dusty Wygle will also brave the Giganta ramp, dropping in with vehicles that have no business going airborne.

Aussie Jarryd McNeil, the first moto rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline (just a small portion of his 15-medal trophy case) will lead Nitro’s FMX team. The moto lineup also includes fellow countryman Blake “Bilko” Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right, American FMX legend Adam Jones, Javier Villegas from Chile - an X Games medalist who has also podiumed at Nitro World Games – and more.

Fans looking to get an insider’s look at the You Got This tour can enjoy Mic’d Up Live, the Nitro Circus VIP experience. Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports. Exclusive opportunities include: hearing from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd prior to the show from the top of the ramps, getting their first-hand play-by-play as they fly through the air; watching as they prepare for the event; early entry inside the venue before doors open to the general public.

New Partnership:

“We are excited to team with Indigo Road and deliver action-packed fun to audiences from coast to coast,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing fans.”

“Nitro Circus is the epitome of thrilling entertainment,” said Denny Baxter, President & CEO of Indigo Road Entertainment. “We have always been committed to producing top-notch live experiences, and audiences can expect nothing less than awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping performances from our partners at Nitro Circus.”

Dates and athlete appearances subject to change.