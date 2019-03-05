New Products: Pro Circuit 2019 RM-Z250 Exhaust and Race Piston

- Home
Some of the first performance mods for the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250.
Pro Circuit is excited to announce the T-6 and Ti-6 line of exhaust systems are now available for the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 model. Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, Pro Circuit's line of exhaust systems for the new RM-Z250 model continue with improved performance RM-Z riders have come to know. Whether you choose to bolt on a Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System or the T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust you're looking for that delivers a little added confidence the next time you line up against your competition.
The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross or the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.
The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
Pro Circuit is excited to announce the 2019 RM-Z250 High-Compression Piston is now available and ready to increase performance for the new 250 Suzuki model. Pro Circuit High-Compression Pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. These piston kits are manufactured by JE Pistons and are designed for exceptional performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine part for serious racers.
PC Race Piston, 2019 RM-Z250 W/Coated Wrist Pin: $394.95
Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.