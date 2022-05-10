New Product Release: Works Connection Titanium Offset Foot Peg Mounts (YZF)

October 5th, 2022 – The Yamaha YZ250F/YZ450F’s are great bikes, but the general consensus is that the cockpit (rider triangle) is a little cramped. The distance from seat to pegs is shorter than other bikes, which requires more effort to transition from sitting to standing. Our Titanium Offset Foot Peg Mounts open up the cockpit area by moving the pegs down (-7mm), and back (-5mm). These very calculated measurements open up the cockpit, while still allowing a good feel for the rear brake pedal and shift lever.

The kit consists of (2) Titanium Foot Peg Mounts (Left and Right), (2) Titanium Pins, (2) Titanium Washers and (2) Cotter Pins.





We enlisted the help of veteran test rider Kris Keefer to test various different offsets to come up with what he felt was the best setup. The amount to offset the mounts was the ‘key’ to figuring out a better feel, more comfort and a less cramped feel.

You can use ANY foot peg you prefer with our Foot Peg Mounts. Stock (OEM) or Aftermarket.

Another benefit of our Titanium mounts, is that they are 30% lighter than stock mounts.

We paid close attention to ground clearance on the mounts, and even though the mounts are lower, the ground clearance is the same as the stock mounts.





- Made from Grade 5 6AL-4V TITANIUM

- Lowers pegs by -7mm, and moves pegs back or rearward (-5mm)

- Manufactured with tighter tolerances than O.E.M. parts

- Opens up rider triangle, and makes it easier going from sitting to standing

- 30% lighter than OEM mounts

- You can use ANY pegs you like with our mounts

- Laser engraved logos

Contact your retailer or visit worksconnection.com.



