New Product Release: Polisport Disc and Bottom Fork Protector

September 12th, 2022 – Polisport releases a new disc protection for a big range of models and brands. Now it is time to present MX Disc & Bottom Fork Protector for multi brands’ models, with a completely new design to provide a lighter protection with more airflow for the brake disc.

Lighter and with extra ventilation for Motocross and Supermoto, the MX Disc & Bottom Fork Protector perfectly protects from rocks and roost. The bottom fork guard can be used and sold separately, and model-specific bottom fork guards are required.

This performance part can be easily mounted without the need to remove the wheel, and all mounting hardware is included in the kit.

Available for brands such as Yamaha, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, Honda, KTM, Husaberg, Gas Gas, Beta, Sherco, and Rieju, this Polisport’s part is the protection you need to keep your brake discs and bottom forks unbroken for a long time.

For more information, visit Polisport.com.