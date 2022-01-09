New Product Release: Leatt 2023 Moto Range





Leatt® is thrilled to announce the launch of their new 2023 moto range - their sleekest, most stylish range to date. The new range includes a variety of unique designs in riding gear, helmets, and gloves, enabling you to go beyond in style in 2023! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, that is no longer the case; we are now able to go out again, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did beforeon two wheels. With Leatt®, you can enjoy your time in the great outdoors.

THE 2023 RIDING GEAR COLLECTION

The Leatt® 2023 gear designs offer something for all riders, whether you are looking for bright vibrant colours or something more conservative, there is for sure a design you will like. The jerseys are light, have a breathable structure, and incorporates laser-cut ventilation to keep you cool while on the bike. Leatt® caters to all your fit needs with a variety of exceptionally comfortable materials, from tailored 360° stretch fits to 3D mesh materials that have a more relaxed fit. Elbows incorporate Brush Guard protection to help prevent snagging. All jerseys are made with comfort in mind to keep you focused on the task at hand while riding.

The pants are made from a light, breathable materials and were designed with durability at the forefront, as we all know, on the trails or at the track, riding pants need to be tough. All Leatt®s pants come with reinforced leather on the inner leg and the 5.5 has a multi-layered signature Internal Knee Brace System (IKS); this reduces wear and tear in the critical areas. If you are looking for something that offers, great quality, design, and value, the 3.5 ride kit is a jersey and pant packaged together. So get ready to get out there and enjoy the freedom of the outdoors. The 5.5, 4.5, and 3.5 ride kits will keep you looking stylish, ventilated, and protected.

THE 2023 HELMET COLLECTION

Leatt® continue to offer FREE Velocity goggles with all 9.5, 8.5 and 7.5 helmets. Stunning new designs including an additional 9.5 to give an option of stealth or white carbon. Protection is the foundation of Leatt®, which is why all helmets have 360° turbine technology, this features soft discs which are lined throughout the helmet constructed from an energy-absorption material and shape. This technology has two advantages; it reduces peak brain rotational acceleration of the head and brain by up to 40%. And secondly, it reduces peak brain acceleration by up to 30%. Both potentially help to reduce the risk of concussion and therefore helps improve the impact protection. The sleek helmet designs allow for excellent ventilation and are DOT & ECE certified - allowing you to enjoy the ride. The inner helmet liners are made with moisture-wicking, washable and breathable materials to keep you cool and the Pro-Fit modulating comfort liner stretches over your head to provide superior comfort and stability. Leatt®s helmets are also designed for optimal neck brace compatibility and comes paired with a FREE matching goggle and a visor extender.

THE 2023 GLOVE COLLECTION

The 2023 glove range will provide a choice that can provide, ultimate feel and protection. The 3.5 lite, 2.5 x-flow, and 1.5 GripR offer your hands unbeaten grip and feel on the bars in both dry and wet conditions. Our gloves incorporate a new stretch stitch thread for improved seam strength to avoid your fingers breaking through the tip of the finger as well as using the FormFit pattern that follows your fingers contour for better grip and comfort. The stretch material on the back of the hand offers excellent airflow and is lightweight. In addition, for those looking for more protection with its Impact gel for your knuckles, check out our 3.5 lite gloves.

With the exciting new range, Leatt® are excited to provide you with gear that will make you feel confident, so you can go beyond what you have before on two wheels. With the new designs of helmets, riding gear, and gloves, you will be looking styling while out on the track or the trails. Leatt® is proud to keep you protected so you can enjoy the outdoors safely.