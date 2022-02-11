New Product Release: Leatt 2023 MX Boots

Leatt’s MX boot range will have your ankles and feet fully protected while enjoying the time at the track or on the trails. The 5.5 Flexlock, 4.5, and 3.5 boots all offer great comfort, the quality of the materials used are noticeable once you slide your foot inside.

Once you have seen Lett’s market leading Slidelock closure function, you will see why this feature alone is leaving riders speechless as it ensures the perfect seal best fit around your knee protection. Great designs mean these boots won’t just have you feeling safe, but also looking great.

5.5 Flexlock Boot The Leatt 5.5 FlexLock boot, was a 3-year project with long term development and testing using our Pro athletes from all over the world! The 5.5 boot is a real head tuner when it comes to looks and style, but the design brief was comfort and protection also, and we nailed it first time.

Leatt’s adjustable FlexLock system reduces forces to the ankle by up to 37% and the knee by up to 35% by Locking out the ankle movement when over flexed, giving you that feeling of security.With great feel of the frame, gear lever and rear brake, these boots instantly feel so good. You must check out our SlideLock Velcro function it really is groundbreaking in security fastening boot technology.





4.5 Boot

The 4.5 Boot offers advanced technology at a mid-range price point. Moto boots are undoubtedly one of the most essential pieces of protective gear a rider should invest in. This boot is designed to enhance your riding skills, through comfort and feel while protecting your feet from serious injuries should you take a fall.

With many features taken from the super successful 5.5 FlexLock, the 4.5 boot is a real looker. Designed with a solid frame, a tough sole and our SlideLock Velcro function it really is a great option for protective footwear.

3.5 Boot

The all new Leatt 3.5 boot could just be what you have been looking for!

Great design, comfortable and safe at a price point that is hard to beat. We have included the amazing SlideLock closure system as used on both the 4.5 and 5.5 FlexLock boots along with the extended foot peg riding zone for those that like to ride on the toes. A low-profile toe box means easy gear changing and soft padding wraps inside the ankle area ensures comfort and safety is achieved. Also available in Junior sizes.

For more information, visit Leatt.com.



