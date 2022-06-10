New Product Release: Galfer KTM Floating Wave Front Rotor

October 6th, 2022 – New Galfer KTM floating wave® front rotors: DF606FLW

Galfer USA is excited to announce their new KTM front brake rotors, fitments will cover 2012 to 2023 applications. Full floating to ensure optimum brake pad-to-rotor contact. Every high-quality, Galfer-patented Wave® rotor is made from a proprietary mix of virgin high carbon 420 stainless steel, laser cut (never stamped), double disc-parallel ground to assure perfect parallel flatness and heat treated to each specific application. KBA and TUV approved. Seamlessly replaces stock rotor. Full instructions provided along with any technical help needed! Precision made in our Galfer factory in Spain.

Retail on these rotors is $149.00 and are available at your local dealer or by visiting www.galferusa.com.



