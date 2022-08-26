New Product Release: FXR Revo Comp Moto Line

August 24th, 2022 – At FXR Moto, progression is the name of the game with every new piece we create. As we launch the 2023 gear line the development team went through arduous hours of testing and finding ways of improving performance and design. The bar has been raised with our 2023 Revo Comp Moto line and its 4-way stretch fabrics that provide a precise fit, durable construction to ensure each piece a long lasting lifespan, all while using lightweight vented materials to optimize maximum airflow. The Revo Comp will simply allow you to place 100% of your focus on riding while allowing your body to remain in utmost comfort.

FXR Moto, no restrictions, no distraction, pure focus...

FXR Revo Comp Colorways:

Jersey Features:

- Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh

- Slim fit design

- Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

- Shaped front collar for improved comfort

- Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

- Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant Features:

- M-2 chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility

- Main shell constructed of lightweight 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and durability

- Updated rear seat construction for more durability

- Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

- Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and positive contact area

- Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric

- Lightweight breathable mesh inserts on back of leg for added ventilation

- Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

- Adjustable hook and loop side waist system for personalized fit

- Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

- Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

- Internal key pocket

- Fade-free sublimation prints

