New Product Release: FLY Racing Limited Edition EVO-DST Primary Pants/Jersey

A new year deserves a new look! Introducing the 2022 FLY Racing Limited Edition EVO-DST Primary line of racewear. Featuring the revolutionary BOA Fit System, EVO-DST is a racer favorite and a perfect fit for this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross opener in Anaheim, CA. Check out FLYRacing.com for more information as well as @FLYRACINGUSA on social media for photos and videos!





Jersey - $59.95 - https://www.flyracing.com/products/312553

- Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation

- Full mesh back and integrated mesh in key areas

- Zero-cuff arm openings provide unrestrictive mobility

- Multi-directional Lycra® neck and shoulder panels

- Low profile multi-panel construction for maximum performance and a comfortable fit

- Seamless armpit construction, with a single-continuous stretch mesh panel from the sides to cuffs which helps prevents underarm irritation

- Silicone-printed tail keeps jersey tucked in

- Pro fit: ergonomic arms created for riding position, with a slim cut





Pants - $199.95 - https://www.flyracing.com/products/312616

- DST (Durable Stretch Technology) constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric provides excellent mobility with heavy-duty durability

- Strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation and laser-cut perforations in key areas for advanced airflow

- Leather heat shield panels

- Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh reduces pulling

- Advanced Lycra® liner adds increased comfort and performance

- The BOA® Fit System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability

- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards

- Internal waistband pocket

- Full-Floating durable 900D seat surrounded by HEX-Stretch material moves naturally with your body

- Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure



