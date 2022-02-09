New Product Release: Alpinestars 2023 Motocross Collection

September 2nd, 2022 – Leveraging Alpinestars’ decades of motocross gear development and expertise, the new MX23 Collection of Supertech, Techstar, Racer, and Fluid Gear has been completely reengineered. From the innovative technical materials to the construction and fit, the gear line has been redesigned with a focus on performance, and attention to every detail including new closures, trims, and applications. The result is a new gear line with lightweight, stretch materials, improved ventilation, and easier wearability for the ultimate in true rider comfort.

Designed to meet the specific demands of professional, advanced, intermediate, and beginner MX and Enduro riders, the MX 23 Gear Line includes 50 new gearsets, with the new youth Racer gear in 7 styles for a total of 11 colorways, as well as the 2 new kids Racer gear styles with 2 colorways. Once again, the new Alpinestars MX 23 Gear Line brings performance excellence and supreme style to help riders focus on winning while riding protected.

"I’ve worn the new '23 gear on track since Red Bud this year, and I’m super pumped about how it fits – I feel better and more connected to the bike, and I’m excited to go racing in it. Style is really important to me; you always want to look good off the track but on the track too, and I’m super stoked to be in the gear. Riding for Alpinestars means everything to me, I’ve worn Alpinestars for a very long time, since I was around 10 years old. I’ve always loved the quality of the boots and now of the gear and the helmet. For me safety is a big part of racing, I feel super safe in it, and the gear keeps on looking better and better so I’m excited about the 2023 gear." – Chase Sexton

MX23 SUPERTECH GEAR LINE

SUPERTECH - PRO RIDER PERFORMANCE/PREMIUM ATHLETIC RACING CUT

The Supertech line is Alpinestars’ innovative Motocross apparel, designed to provide superior riding performance. Supertech gear offers a Factory Rider design, featuring an extremely lightweight, almost compression style fit.

When it comes to the jersey and pants, and their improved ergonomic cuts designed to enhance body movement on the track, the Supertech gear fits like a second skin. Constructed from a single-layer material, the pants have laser perforations to provide ventilation and incorporate a new SX1 auto-lock, magnetic closure buckle system. Made from extremely lightweight and highly breathable stretch materials, the jersey has strategically positioned laser perforations for improved ventilation and is constructed without side seams or under arm seams. The new Supertech line, is available in 3 different graphics – Supertech North – Alpinestars’ athletic take on an animal print, Supertech Bruin, and Supertech Risen – all about pushing colors to the limit with the reinvention of Factory Team gear and giving colors more energy and life - pure inspiration.

MX23 TECHSTAR GEAR LINE

TECHSTAR - RACING-INSPIRED CUT/DURABLE ADVANCED-LEVEL COMPETITION

The MX23 Techstar jersey and pants incorporate new mesh materials for improved stretch and breathability and a revised shape for excellent freedom of movement. The new Techstar range has 3 styles: the Arch, Push, and Sein offering similar graphics that are all about providing excitement around the motocross colors characteristic of the sport.

“The 2022 Alpinestars’ gear was already at such a high level and the best of the best, and they’ve gone and topped that with the '23 Techstar gear; they’ve just bumped it up again. Like I said before, Alpinestars is always looking for that next step and what they can be better at, and as a racer, it just goes hand in hand. They have the best designers in the business and the stuff’s going to be awesome. I’m excited, and I think you guys are gonna love it.” – Hunter Lawrence

MX23 RACER GEAR LINE

RACER - SPORT CUT/PERFORMANCE, COMFORT, AND DURABILITY

Developed and tested on some of the toughest terrains around the globe, the Racer jersey and pants are ideal for many forms of off-road riding thanks to the ergonomic patterns pre-curved sleeves and leg construction, and the new moisture-wicking, lightweight, and durable technical materials. The new MX23 Racer line introduces 5 gear designs: Racer Graphite – makes a subtle statement; Racer Hoen – with great color blocking and racing style; Racer Semi – inspired by the '90s motocross era; Racer Tactical - a unique and abstract interpretation of camouflage; and Racer Found – all about the streetwear vibe.

When it comes to younger riders, the Youth Gear is created on Alpinestars’ Racer platform with the corresponding graphics from the adult gearset lineup, with Racer styles: North, Found, Graphite, Narin, Push, Semi, and Tactical. The Kids' line offers options for the youngest of riders with the Racer Found and Racer Push gearsets.

MX23 FLUID GEAR LINE

FLUID - SPORT CUT/OPTIMIZED COMFORT AND FUNCTIONALITY

The Fluid line offers new and recreational MX riders gear with optimal MX technology that leverages key construction features of the Supertech, Techstar, and Racer lines for a total performance look and feel. The Fluid Gear comes in 4 graphics: Fluid Lurv - incorporates dyed fabrics with screen print logos - a very compelling simple design, where piping makes the logo stand out. Fluid Narin – taking the concept of custom kits and bringing them to the mainstream market, similar to the gear Alpinestars recently created for Jett Lawrence. Fluid Agent – all about motocross in the '90s, and Fluid Corsa – classic MX design.

“I believe the new gear is even better - the material, the style, it’s definitely the new prints and designs that are a lot more my style. The designs are out of this world, and I think you guys will love it! It’s just an honor to be able to race for Alpinestars and show the world the kind of gear they make for us. The gear makes me feel good, look good, and then I get to ride good.” - Jett Lawrence

The launch of the MX23 line includes the new MX23 Stella women’s Fluid gear that takes cues from the Supertech gear and leverages the athletic future aesthetic in an appealing black, frozen purple colorway. The Stella gear is made from on-trend, high quality technical materials and will look great on the track – created especially for the competitive female rider.

SUPERTECH HELMETS, PROTECTION & GLOVES

SUPERTECH HELMETS

The result of over five years of intensive development and testing, the Alpinestars' range of S-M10, S-M8, and SM5 MX helmets are the most advanced, protective, and performance-enhancing motocross lids. The S-M10 continues to see exceptional success at the highest levels of off-road racing. A majority of top-tier riders are experiencing how great Alpinestars helmets are firsthand, both in American MX/SX as well as in MXGP, and the Dakar, with nearly 50 professional supported riders including Chase Sexton, Jett, and Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, Dean Wilson, Glenn Coldenhoff, Maxime Renaux, Ryan Villopoto, Tom Pages, Ricky Brabec, and Kevin Benavides, to name a few.

The new MX23 Collection launch is a testament to the expansion of the overall helmet line which sees Alpinestars adding unique new styles and colorways to the current models. The most recent S-M10 styles are the all-new Troy Lee Design Edition 23 Helmets with the iconic firestarter red and starlit blue colorways. Inspired by night-time, high-speed motocross racing, and glowing stadium lights, these bright and vibrant helmets will look simply amazing at the track and especially when paired with the new MX23 gear.

Inspired by the motocross era of the 1990s, the MX23 line includes four new colorways for the S-M8 Radium 2. The new range also includes two new SM5 designs – the SM5 Action and the SM5 Solar Flare designed by artist and commercial illustrator, Ryan Roadkill. The vibrant flame and skull graphics of the Solar Flare are a must-have for those riders wishing to make a real statement with its fiery teeth, menacing eyeball on the visor, and the mix of skull and bones’ inspired designs all over the helmet.

PROTECTION

The main innovations for MX23 include the A-10 v2 Full Chest Protector, and the A-1 Pro Chest Protector, featuring Polyhedron Hybrid technology that offers unsurpassed levels of ventilation, flexibility, ultra-lightweight, and excellent upper body protection against impacts. As part of Alpinestars' racing program, MX riders Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Hunter, and Jett Lawrence, Justin Barcia, Glenn Coldenhoff, and Maxime Renaux have participated in the testing and development of the A1 Pro. These new chest protectors truly represent the pinnacle of MX protection. The A-10 v2 Full Chest Protector increases the protection levels even more to CE Level 2 back, chest, and shoulder protection, offering versatility in its configuration with adjustable and removable shoulder padding, and providing extra protection for the ribs.

The new MX23 protection line also includes second-generation, Bionic Protection Jackets that have been added to the range: the Bionic Plus v2 and the Bionic Action v2, the women’s Stella, and the Youth Bionic Action v2 Protection Jackets. MX23 also sees Alpinestars introducing a new category of Protection shorts which include the Bionic Pro and the Bionic Action Shorts offering strategically positioned padding on key impact-prone areas, as well as maximum freedom of movement on the bike.

GLOVES

Offering the ultimate selection of stylish designs and vibrant colors for the complete glove range, MX23 additions include Techstar, Radar, Full Bore XT, Youth and Kids Radar, and Full Bore Gloves. MX23 sees the introduction of the all-new Thermo Shielder Gloves, engineered specifically to handle the rigors of Enduro riding and featuring a design optimized for the perfect blend of performance and protection and built with insulation for warmth. Another addition to the glove family includes the new MX23 Megawatt Gloves that come equipped with a carbon effect knuckle guard for effective protection against repeated impacts.

With the launch of the new MX23 line of apparel, helmets, and protection, Alpinestars further demonstrates its leadership position and commitment to bringing excellence in product innovation and performance to motocross riders of all levels – empowering them to focus on their motorsport passion and the adrenaline rush that all MX riders live for.

