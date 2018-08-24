Need A New Wheel Set? Dubya USA Has Got You Covered

August 24, 2018 - Need some new wheel sets for your bike? Well, Dubya USA offers super strong wheel sets with Talon Pro Billet hubs laced to D.I.D. Dirt Star rims. The Talon Pro Billet hubs have a 5 year warranty and have been produced in England for close to 30 years.

The D.I.D. Dirt Star rims are produced in Japan and are much stronger than OEM rims. These wheel sets are hand built in Orange, California and are fully customizable. A set retails for $1289.90.





Check out this product and more at DubyaUSA.com.