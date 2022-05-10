NEW MATRIX POWERLIFT E 2.0 ELECTRIC STAND

The all new MATRIX CONCEPTS E 2.0 POWER-LIFT BATTERY OPERATED STAND ensures you never have to lift your bike onto a stand ever again. With the simple roll-on/roll-off method, getting your bike on a stand has never been easier.





Features include:

Only 19 lbs.

Down position relaxed height is 11.750“ extended height is 16.750”

For most all 125cc to 450cc off road motorcycles.

Lifts 440 pounds.

125-250 lifts per charge with 18-volt lithium battery (included).

Super stable extrusion aluminum frame/durable plastic shell. With replaceable rubber top pad and rubber adjustable feet.

Fully adjustable for different heights for different actions from 11.750” up to 16.750”

Easy roll on and off method of use. No moving or adjusting when taking bike on or off. Just simply turn the front wheel to the left or right and roll on and off.

Great for lowering and breaking the axle nut loose for tire changes, etc.

Handle for easy transport.

Disabled PUSH BUTTON switch for safety.

Water resistant.

Replacement parts available.

6 color options. In stock. Shipping now. Link here: www.matrixracingproducts.com