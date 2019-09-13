NEWLY FORMED JC GROUP, LLC ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE & RELAUNCH THE ICONIC N-STYLE BRAND

Valencia, California (September 13, 2019) – The JC GROUP, LLC acquires the iconic N-STYLE brand. Led by Jason Curtis and Jamie Ibon. The new team has completely redesigned the product line and website. The new N-STYLE has been reimagined while holding true to the quality, memorability, and uniqueness of the original N-STYLE brand.

Jason Curtis, Managing Member of the JC GROUP, LLC stated, "We are so excited to have acquired this legendary brand and integrate the brand into our company. We can’t wait to share our new products and partnerships. “

Rob Healy, the original founder of N-STYLE, stated, “Once the JC Group presented their long-term goals for N-STYLE, it was clear that this was a great opportunity to ensure a successful relaunch of N-STYLE brand. I’m confident that the N-STYLE fanbase will have a great experience and continue to see innovative products under the new ownership."

Please visit our new website at: www.N-Style.com and follow us on Instagram @NSTYLE_MX, and Facebook. Check out the About N-Style section on the website to hear what’s been going on.

N-STYLE is also now accepting team rider and team resumes! Sign up here.

Any questions, dealer or distributor inquiries, please email us at contact@n-style.com to receive a dealer digital package for wholesale accounts.



