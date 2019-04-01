MotocrossFantasy.com, returns for the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season for the ninth straight year.

Players will win over $20,000 total in all 17 rounds of playing the 2019 SX Fantasy season at MotocrossFantasy.com!!! 1st to 10th Guaranteed every week in the form of Motosport.com Gift Cards.

We are also doing a RANDOM DRAWING after A1 for a VIP Experience at the Seattle Supercross event! You must be signed up in the Motosport.com PRO SERIES Division in order to be eligible to win.

The 2019 Fantasy SX Grand Prizes will be given to the team with the most overall points at the end of the season. For the 2019 SX season, we are giving away Grand Prizes guaranteed to the top 15 overall. The points scored in the final race will be used as the tie breaker. In the event there is still a tie, we will keep going to the previous race until the tie is broken.

Remember, we drop your lowest score in the season so if you missed the first race of the season, you can still sign-up and battle for grand-prizes, you just won’t have the advantage of dropping 1 round.





2019 SX Grand Prizes:

- 1st PLACE - Brand New 2019 YZF250

- Real Deal MX Training Facility- 1 Week Camp

- Fox Full Set of Gear

- Shift Full set of gear

- Devol Engineering Product Package- $500 Value

- Goldentyre Tire SET Front and Rear

- Multiple Fusion Graphix Full Bike Kits

- Multiple Viral Brand Racer Packs

- Fox & Shift Misc Items including Helmets and Boots!

- DIRT BANDIT Cleaning Package Kits

- & Still More Grand Prizes to come.

2019 SX Weekly Prizes - Sponsored by MOTOSPORT.com:

Join the Pro-Series to be eligible for the weekly prizes. Remember you can join anytime after the 1st race to still be eligible for the weekly prizes.

- 1st Place - $250 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 2nd Place - $200 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 3rd Place - $150 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 4th Place - $100 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 5th Place - $80 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 6th Place - $70 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 7th Place - $60 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 8th Place - $50 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 9th Place - $40 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 10th Place - $30 MOTOSPORT.com Gift Card

- 365th Place - Brett Cue Signed Jersey!

Plus, Weekly Bonus prizes from a sponsored company ranging from $100 to $300 in value. They will either get replaced with the appropriate gift card position based on value or added to a position. These will be announced before each race and how you can win them!

VIRAL BRAND is going to be A1's Bonus Prizes, 11th thru 15th will receive a brand new set of Viral Brand Goggle Packs! Thanks Viral Brand!!

Tie Breaker for Weekly Prizes:

Should there be a tie in any week, the winner will be the team that SCORED the most points in the PREVIOUS weeks race. With the exception of Anaheim 1, the tie breaker will be decided at the following round in Glendale.

Should there be a tie at the end of the series. We will go back one week to determine which team had the highest point total and that team will be the winner. Should there still be a tie at that time, we will go back another week, until a winner is determined.





Motocross Fantasy on Social Media:

- Facebook: MotocrossFantasy

- Instagram: @MotocrossFantasy

- Twitter: @MotocrossFantasy