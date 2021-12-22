MotoSport.com Sponsors Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX for 2022 Season

Portland, OR (Dec. 22, 2021) – MotoSport.com announced its support today of the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX Team for the 2022 riding season as the company continues to grow its presence and invest in a long tradition of sponsoring riders and teams.

MotoSport has had an active role supporting the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series in recent years and returned in 2021, after several years away, as a sponsor of a podium contending squad and now continues that effort for 2022 with the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX team. Therefore, fans of dirt bike racing, Phil Nicoletti and Alex Martin can expect to see the #1 online powersports retailor helping in a larger capacity for the indoor and outdoor seasons next year.

“All of us at MotoSport.com are excited to partner, support and be a part of the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX team for 2022,” said Scott Huddleston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MotoSport. “We are looking forward to having a presence at Supercross and Motocross as well as being part of the ClubMX practice facility.”

MotoSport’s concerted effort in giving back to the sport of dirt bike racing continues to grow with a broader reach. First with Motocross, something the company plans to continue in 2022, as well as individual rider sponsorships, including Phil Nicoletti last year and now the broader ClubMX team for 2022.

“We enjoyed being part of Phil’s program in 2021 and with the team expanding their roster with Alex Martin, a larger 250 Supercross team including the sneaky fast Garrett Marchbanks and continuing to support Phil we can’t wait to see what the riders can do,” Huddleston said. “In addition to some talented riders, the team also has great support with sponsors we are excited to partner with such as Muc-Off, FXR and Yamaha.”

Expect a different ride for the two veterans as Nicoletti will tackle the 250 class for both Supercross and Motocross while Martin plans to saddle a 450 for the first time in his career taking on the full season of Supercross before transitioning to Outdoors in May on the same bike. The Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX team will field four additional riders for the 250 class in Supercross: Garrett Marchbanks, Jace Owen, Enzo Lopes and Nique Thury. Coasts TBD. Marchbanks and Lopes will also ride in the 250 class for Motocross.

“It just made sense to work with one of the best companies in the motorcycle industry not only for their great reputation but for their guidance and knowledge of the sport,” said ClubMX owner Brandon Haas. “Their management team has been a joy to work with and understands our plans for the future. In return, they recognize our marketing abilities will help them with their initiatives and we will have fun doing it.”

About MotoSport

MotoSport has led the powersports industry by offering the best selection of parts, gear, tires and accessories since 1999 for your dirt bike, motorcycle, ATV or side-by-side. MotoSport wants to “make your next ride your best ride” by making it easy to order online and receive outstanding customer service from their knowledgeable Gearheads who own, ride and wrench on their machines. For more information, visit www.motosport.com.

About ClubMX

The Chesterfield, SC based company is the premier motocross training facility in the country and home to the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX pro motocross racing team. Known as the top privateer team on the circuit, they have a tremendous following of fans from all over the country and several parts of the world. As a small, family run business the focus of the team has always been on the side of the racer – giving opportunities to deserving athletes.



