MotoSport Launches 2021 Fall Off-Road Sweepstakes for October

Portland, Oregon (September 29, 2021) – After the most successful summer contest in the company’s history, MotoSport.com launches their first Fall Sweepstakes with partners Fox Racing and onX Off-road.

MotoSport.com just wrapped up their annual summer sweepstakes so rather than wait another year, the #1 online powersports retailor for parts and gear keeps the momentum going by giving away more weekly prizes and a grand prize focused on off-road riding. The 2021 Off-Road Sweepstakes starts Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 and ends Nov. 1, 2021.

“Trail and off-road riding are an important part of our business and something that many of us at Motosport.com enjoy,” said Bryce Maxwell. MotoSport’s Brand Market Manager. “We are super pleased to join with Fox and onX Off-road for this very unique opportunity and continue the riding season year-round.”

The MotoSport.com 2021 Fall Off-Road Sweepstakes will give away a set of Fox Racing Legion riding gear (pants, jersey & gloves) to four weekly winners and everyone who enters the contest gets a free three-month subscription to onX Off-road. The grand prize winner gets a full Fox Racing Legion kit including helmet, goggles, jacket, socks and boots as well as a one-year subscription to onX Offroad.

“What’s cool about this contest is everyone who enters walks away with something – a three-month subscription to onX Off-road,” Maxwell said.

onX Off-road joins you with thousands of off-road riders in discovering 550,000 miles of available off-road trails throughout the United States. The onX off-road app quickly finds open, closed and “featured” trails along with difficulty ratings and detailed trail descriptions. The onX off-road app not only takes you on the road less traveled but helps find your way home.

Fox Racing constructs their Legion line of riding gear with the durability and versatility for off-road riding. The Legion line-up includes the usual pants, jersey and gloves but also a range of jackets, helmets, goggles and other gear designed for riding off-road in colder weather.

The grand prize totals more than $1,000 in prizes. One winner of the Fox Legion pants, jersey and gloves combo will be announced weekly and the grand prize winner will be announced once all winners are notified. Contestants can enter the contest once per week for the weekly giveaway which also increases their odds for the grand prize. See the motosport.com/win page for all contest rules and disclosures.

You can enter by clicking here.



