PRESS RELEASE

MotoSeat Holiday Special 2

A holiday update from MotoSeat, and a nice discount code if you're looking to get a new seat or seat cover.

GD2
12/11/2020 5:58 AM

MotoSeat Holiday Special

Holiday Update from MotoSeat - "MotoSeat is gearing up for the 2021 racing and riding season. We currently have seat covers and seat foam available for all the 2021 Dirt Bikes, ATV's and Snowmobiles. If you are restoring an older bike, we do have seat covers back to 1980 for most bikes and seat foams back to 1985 as well."

Now for some awesome news, MotoSeat.com has a Christmas sale running from now until December 18th in which you can save 25% off of your order by using the following promo code at checkout: XMAS20

Photo

They have multiple different styles of seat covers to make sure they meet your preference. You can check out some of them below and of course you can check out their entire seat cover lineup as well as their other products at MotoSeat.com

Standard replacement seat cover.
Two-tone traction seat cover.
Stripe traction seat cover.
Ribbed traction seat cover.


