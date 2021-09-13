Moto 4 Kids Racing Joins Forces with Ryan Dungey Foundation

Moto 4 Kids Racing is joining forces with the Ryan Dungey Foundation to celebrate our youth (the Future Stars) of the two-wheeled sport we love most.

Following its recent introduction, the Ryan Dungey Foundation, the new nonprofit organization established by the nine-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion, announces plans for its first fundraising event. Opportunity Awaits, a ride day for everyone, will take place on Saturday, September 18, from Southern California’s Fox Racing. Registration to get involved in this special event is now open for Moto 4 Kids Racing active participants and families.

“Opportunity Awaits is the culmination of a shared passion amongst each and every one of us in the motocross and greater two-wheeled community,” said Dungey. “It serves as a unique way to celebrate the way riding makes us feel, while also providing an environment that allows us to share that passion with those who have yet to discover it. This approach is also what embodies the efforts from the team at Moto 4 Kids Racing, who have made a commitment to giving opportunities for budding young racers, a chance to shine in an organized, professional-style racing series. With their experience and mutual passion for the sport, hopefully we can come together and help foster a new generation of riders and ensure our industry can continue to grow for years to come."

Moto 4 Kids Racing Founder John Simanovich explains of his involvement, “Ryan and I both believe it's important to invest back into the industry that has provided us so much, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels.”

We hope that you will join the Moto 4 Kids Racing Team in support of Opportunity Awaits at Fox Raceway. Riders will enjoy one of Southern California’s premier tracks while kids will have the chance to climb aboard a variety of demo bikes from event supporters KTM, STACYC, and Strider. Best of all, with your support, all the valuable funds raised will further drive their commitment to helping children live a healthy lifestyle and support the fight against childhood cancer.

The beneficiaries of the Ryan Dungey Foundation are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a world-renowned pediatric treatment and research facility focused on catastrophic disease in children, and All Kids Bike, a national movement to place Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride program into public schools, for free.

Please see below Ride Day details:

- Saturday, September 18, 2021

- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

- Fox Raceway





JOIN THE MOTO 4 KIDS RACING TEAM BY FOLLOWING THE LINK BELOW:

REGISTER HERE TODAY!

We hope you will join us in supporting the Ryan Dungey Foundation’s Opportunity Awaits, a ride day for the next generation of children.



