Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 2020 Roster

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (October 1, 2019) – The upcoming 2020 racing season marks 27 years of winning for Kawasaki and Pro Circuit. This successful combination boasts an impressive resume of accolades including the most combined supercross/motocross wins in the 125/250 class and industry-leading 28 championships.

Returning to the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team for 2020 aboard their new KX™250 motorcycles are long-time Team Green™ race team ambassadors Austin Forkner and Garrett Marchbanks. The duo will be accompanied by the fresh faces of Jordon Smith and Cameron McAdoo.

We have a great team for the 2020 season,” said Mitch Payton, Pro Circuit owner. “It is a great balance of veterans, combined with youth and new talent to our team, and we will provide all the necessary tools to help them reach their full potential. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team has high expectations and I know they will all perform their best each weekend.”

Forkner will enter the new season as the most experienced rider on the team. The multi-race winner has high hopes of capturing multiple championships after his successful 2019 season was cut short due to injury. As a young gun, Marchbanks completed his first full year as a pro, earning the Monster Energy AMA Supercross “Rookie of the Year” award along with 14 top-10 finishes between both series. The team is excited about the added depth to their roster with class veteran Smith, while fellow newcomer McAdoo will return to the brand that he once found great success on as a Kawasaki Team Green rider throughout his amateur career.

The 2020 Pro Circuit squad will make their debut as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM Championship drops the gate on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California.