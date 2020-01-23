Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing MXGP Team to Wear Alpinestars MX Gear for 2020 and Beyond

January 23rd, 2020 – Today, KRT the world-leading racing team, and Alpinestars, the world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, are announcing the addition of the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team to Alpinestars’ global roster of MX athletes.

The collaboration will see Alpinestars supporting the Team’s title contending riders, Romain Febvre and Clément Desalle, for the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, seeing both racers head to toe in Alpinestars helmets, gear, and boots. French rider Romain Febvre has already been riding in the Alpinestars helmet, and Belgian rider Clément Desalle has chosen to use the S-M10 helmet as well in 2020.

Gabriele Mazzarolo, Alpinestars President: “Like Alpinestars, the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team is founded on performance and passion. Alpinestars’ full range of rider protection is inspired by the company’s rich history of competing at the very highest levels of MX racing and draws heavily on R&D combined with feedback from world-renowned motocross and MotoGP riders. We are really happy to be working even more closely with KRT and protecting the team with the Tech 10 boot, full body protection and our most innovative Supertech M10 helmet.”

Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, KRT Team Owner: "We are proud and happy to expand our partnership with Alpinestars, the world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products. We have worked with this iconic brand for many years. When I hired the team eleven years ago, they were already providing boots to our riders! This company never stops to develop new products and new technologies. For the upcoming season both Clément and Romain will race with Alpinestars boots, riding gear and helmets. Our strategy has always been to be loyal to our partners. I want to thank Gabriele who has always supported us regardless of the results on the tracks, it’s a real pleasure to work with such a leading company in motorsports.”







