Monster Energy Kawasaki Extends Contract with Eli Tomac

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (May 15, 2019) – Monster Energy Kawasaki has signed two-time AMA 450MX Champion Eli Tomac to a multi-year contract extension. Tomac joined the team in 2016 and sits seventh on the all-time 450MX Class win list with 14 overall wins and 27 podium finishes aboard his KX™450 motorcycle over the last three motocross seasons.

“I’m thrilled to continue the relationship with Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “I feel we have an outstanding team in place, an excellent KX450 motorcycle and a common goal of winning races and championships. I’m looking forward to starting off this Pro Motocross season with the crew on a high note. Let the good times roll!"

Tomac has also shown great success in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship earning 27 450SX wins and claiming the Monster Energy Cup twice including sweeping all three main events in 2018 to earn the “Monster Million.”

Tomac and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team are ready to take on the great outdoors and defend the back-to-back AMA 450MX titles when the season kicks off on Saturday, May 18th at the Hangtown Motocross Classic.



