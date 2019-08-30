Mitchell Harrison Signs with Bud Racing Kawasaki for 2020 MX2 World Championship

August 30th, 2019 – Team Bud Racing Kawasaki is pleased to confirm Mitchell Harrison for the 2020 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Team Bud Racing Kawasaki did its come back this year in the MX2 World Championship, in a learning season for their riders. Joining the team in April, Mitchell had to discover everything in Europe, and made good improvements through the season as he starts to score top ten results regularly since Germany. Dedicated to his sport, the 21 year old American rider is currently seventeenth in the series and with a few more months of European experience he will be stronger when the 2020 World Championship kicks off end of January.

Mitchell Harrison: “It’s been an amazing experience racing here, I came over here in April not knowing what to expect and the Bud Racing Team treated me like a family member and it’s cool to have another year with them and a chance to fill in on the podium with them, so very excited! Next year I will know most of the tracks and I will be more adapted to the bike, we already worked on that between the races but now we’ll have a full winter to do that. The racing is amazing here, the tracks are unique, different than in the US but I like that.”

Team Owner, Stephane Dassé: “We’re happy to work with him next season, he came to Europe late and had to discover everything. He has improved a lot through the season, has a good mentality and we think that after a good preparation during winter and some more European experience he will be able to get strong results. We’re happy to enter again in the MX2 World Championship with him, and he will have two top level young teammates to compete and fight for the win in the European EMX 250 & EMX 125 series and French championship; who will be announced very soon.”