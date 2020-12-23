Millennium Technologies - Repair Not Replace

Millennium Technologies offers a complete line of cylinder, cylinder head, and crank repair and modification services.





A Millennium Technologies NSC repaired cylinder costs less and will last longer with better performance than a stock cylinder. We will precisely match the bore to the piston for maximum performance and our quality controls standards are second to none. Repair Not Replace.

- Lower Cost

- Better Performance than Stock

- Bore Matched to your Piston





A Millennium Technologies CNC repaired head costs less than a replacement head and will have better performance with a state-of-the-art CNC Valve Job. We can save expensive, hard to replace porting and our laser scanned CNC technology can replicate a combustion chamber to less than 1cc of volume. Repair Not Replace.

- Lower Cost

- Performance CNC Valve Job

- Saves Expensive Porting

Our disposable culture is putting a strain on our environment, not to mention our wallets. Let's change that. Repair Not Replace.

For more information, visit millennium-tech.net.



