ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S MICHAEL MOSIMAN OUT FOR SOUTHWICK NATIONAL

Michael Mosiman injured in a minor practice crash following the fifth round of AMA Pro Motocross Series

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman will not be lining up at round six of the AMA Pro Motocross series for the Southwick National. During a routine practice day, Mosiman suffered a minor crash causing him to be sidelined for this weekend’s race. He will return to racing at the Red Bud National on July 6th. Mosiman currently sits sixth in points.

Michael Mosiman: “I am especially disappointed with missing this round because I am so close in points to fourth and fifth place. My confidence does not waiver and I look forward to battling for podiums the rest of the season. I am thankful to God for the opportunity to have my greatest passion also be my job and I trust that somehow He will use this injury for good.”

Fun Fact: Mosiman- “It is a myth that we use only 10% of the brain. In fact, every part of the brain has a known function. Also, there is no left/right brain divide; they work together.”

We look forward to seeing Michael back to finish out the remainder of the season.



