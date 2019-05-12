Maxxis to Sponsor SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki Race Team in 2020

December 5th, 2019 – Maxxis continues to help talented riders chase their dreams in 2020 with sponsorship of the new SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki Race Team.

The privateer powerhouse line-up will consist of AJ Catanzaro, Alex Ray, and amateurs Britt Gagne and Jordan Jarvis. The entire crew has a packed schedule for the season: Catanzaro and Ray will compete in the Monster Energy Supercross series, riding in the 450SX class, and Jarvis and Gagne will compete in SX Futures races.





In addition to the full SX schedule, Alex Ray, and Jordan Jarvis will compete in the full Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series, along with outdoor specialist Jeremy Smith. Jarvis will also find time for several Major amateur races including Loretta Lynn’s. SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki will also show support for their fellow Maxxis riders by offering racer services at all events attended by the team.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see these riders in action. The Monster Energy Supercross schedule begins January 4 in Anaheim, California. SX Futures kicks off little more than a week later in St. Louis, Missouri, and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series begins in May with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. Maxxis is proud to sponsor this amazing new team and looks forward to cheering them on to victory in 2020.





About Maxxis International

For over 50 years, Maxxis International has delivered high-quality tires to both original equipment and aftermarket customers. Maxxis offers products for automotive, light truck, motorcycle, ATV, bicycle, lawn & garden and industrial use. The company has operations in Asia, Europe and North America, and its products are distributed in approximately 180 countries. Maxxis International employs more than 30,000 people around the world. For more information, please visit maxxis.com.