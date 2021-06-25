MXstore - Wreckers to Checkers Episode 3 Live Now

Australia's largest range of gear, parts and accessories, MXstore presents Wreckers to Checkers series.

We have taken 3 employees, hunted down 3 bikes, a KX250 vs RM250 vs CRF450, with the goal to rebuild and restore the ultimate machine with a budget of $6K. In episode 3, watch as Nige went to Endo-nesia and had to use his phone a friend. Sleeter called in a friend of his own with Andrew Short coming in to give his 2 cents on the CRF450 build. See who he thinks will take the win... Unfortunately, Dyl's KX250 is in worse shape than he thought with scoring on the cylinder and a cracked piston... all he is seeing is dollar signs. On the flipside, Micmac is all smiles as he washes his RM250 and continues to strip down the bike ready to be primed and painted.

Follow their journey over 8 episodes and see who will take out the win...