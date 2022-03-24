Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

ML512
3/24/2022 9:46 AM

MX vs ATV Legends Digital Pre-Order Starts Today!

Ready for the latest installment of the legendary MX vs ATV Franchise!?

MX vs ATV Legends Digital Pre-Order starts today!

Vienna, Austria / Phoenix, Arizona March 24th, 2022: THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios kicked off digital pre-orders for MX vs ATV Legends today, with a first look at the punishing terrain and unrelenting competition players can look forward to the completely new Trails Mode! The next installment in the MX vs ATV franchise, MX vs ATV Legends, will make its PS5™ and Xbox Series X|S console debut, and also be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Scheduled to release on May 24, 2022, Legends will feature the deepest career mode in franchise history! In addition to introducing the all-new Trails Mode, MX vs ATV Legends invites competitors to carve their own path to the podium with unprecedented player choice including sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events.MX vs ATV Legends is coming to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC and can be pre-ordered at the Microsoft or Playstation store and wishlisted on Steam. For news and updates, visit @mxvsatv on social.

Watch the new Trails Mode Trailer

 

Microsoft Base Game Pre-Order: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9nxhl5dkcmxs 

Microsoft Leader Pack Pre-Order: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9nq3n9jl1v5q

Microsoft Icon Pack Pre-Order: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9mw87sz4ffjg

SONY Pre-Order: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10000928

Steam Wishlist: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1205970/MX_vs_ATV_Legends

About MX vs ATV Legends

Features:

  • Compete in the new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special, invitational events!
  • Explore massive open environments including the California coastline!
  • Experience the brand-new Trails mode for high intensity, point-to-point outdoor racing - prepare to be dropped into a starting gate in the middle of a mountain range alongside your friends and face a course defined by Mother Nature’s relentless challenges!
  • Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.
  • Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.
  • Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.

 

